EOS (EOS) Price Down 20.2% Over Last Week

EOS (EOS) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 19th. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00001480 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, EOS has traded down 20.2% against the US dollar. EOS has a total market cap of $1.06 billion and $298.79 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get EOS alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000185 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001902 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001324 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00002690 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001560 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001362 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (CRYPTO:EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,120,474,078 coins and its circulating supply is 1,120,481,460 coins. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EOS Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.