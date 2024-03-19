EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Receives $141.80 Average Price Target from Analysts

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $141.25.

Several analysts have commented on EOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $153.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 530.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG stock opened at $123.56 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $121.68. EOG Resources has a 52-week low of $101.56 and a 52-week high of $136.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 31.40% and a return on equity of 25.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

