Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Up to $12.64

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $14.50. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 215,868 shares trading hands.

Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 21.8 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $636.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,244 shares of company stock valued at $9,171,770 in the last ninety days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Enliven Therapeutics Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,230,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,035,000 after purchasing an additional 79,071 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 208.7% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 28,449 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,394,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,139,000 after purchasing an additional 42,782 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Enliven Therapeutics by 69.8% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

