Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Shares Gap Up to $12.64

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.64, but opened at $14.50. Enliven Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.91, with a volume of 215,868 shares trading hands.
Enliven Therapeutics Trading Up 21.8 %
The stock has a market capitalization of $636.79 million, a PE ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.72.
In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 7,779 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $101,204.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder 5Am Partners Vi, Llc sold 500,000 shares of Enliven Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $7,500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 771,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,579,745. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 610,244 shares of company stock valued at $9,171,770 in the last ninety days. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.
