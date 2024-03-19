Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) Trading 0.4% Higher

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.71 and last traded at $15.62. 2,934,015 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average session volume of 12,659,548 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ET. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.57.

Get Energy Transfer alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Energy Transfer

Energy Transfer Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The business had revenue of $20.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 7th were issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 6th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 115.60%.

Institutional Trading of Energy Transfer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 230.9% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 736,634 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $10,335,000 after purchasing an additional 513,989 shares during the last quarter. Fractal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 12.9% in the third quarter. Fractal Investments LLC now owns 5,682,061 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $79,719,000 after acquiring an additional 647,885 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 22.5% in the third quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 421,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,912,000 after acquiring an additional 77,352 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,936,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Energy Transfer by 8.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,359,269 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,281,000 after acquiring an additional 629,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Transfer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Transfer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.