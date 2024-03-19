Energi 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $689,626.79 (NRG)

Energi (NRG) traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. In the last week, Energi has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can now be bought for about $0.17 or 0.00000261 BTC on exchanges. Energi has a total market capitalization of $12.65 million and $689,626.79 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.13 or 0.00091148 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00010601 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.67 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.39 or 0.00017563 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00003927 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00008973 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001379 BTC.

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 18th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 74,840,541 coins and its circulating supply is 74,840,472 coins. The Reddit community for Energi is https://reddit.com/r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Energi is energi.world. Energi’s official Twitter account is @energi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi is a self-sufficient and economically-optimized cryptocurrency with a decentralized Treasury and Governance system, founded by Tommy WorldPower on July 4th, 2017. Unlike most projects, Energi was launched without an initial coin offering (ICO)/Premine, and its coin emission of NRG is used to fuel its growth. Energi combines critical features such as self-funding Treasury, On-chain Governance, EVM-Compatibility, and 2-Layer scaling built in for high transaction throughput, providing strong moral leadership and user protections. Energi is used as a funding mechanism to fuel its growth.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Energi using one of the exchanges listed above.

