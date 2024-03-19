Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Energem Corp. (NASDAQ:ENCPW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 20,100 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the February 14th total of 21,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Energem Stock Up 32.0 %

NASDAQ ENCPW traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 218,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,221. Energem has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.03.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energem

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter worth $154,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Energem during the 1st quarter worth $45,000.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies.

