Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Update

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 54,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the February 14th total of 50,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 540.0 days.

Energean Stock Performance

Shares of EERGF opened at $12.77 on Tuesday. Energean has a 12 month low of $9.55 and a 12 month high of $16.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.12.

About Energean

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish project located in Israel. It also provides financing services; and holds a gas transportation license.

