Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Stock Position Trimmed by Marcum Wealth LLC

Marcum Wealth LLC decreased its position in Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Free Report) (TSE:ENB) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,467 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enbridge were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Enbridge by 3.1% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 9,781 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Enbridge by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,681 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in Enbridge by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,057 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enbridge by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 21,685 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $720,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enbridge by 2.3% in the third quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 15,537 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.29% of the company’s stock.

ENB opened at $35.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $75.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. Enbridge Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $40.30.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Free Report ) (TSE:ENB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $8.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.62 billion. Enbridge had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 10.23%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Enbridge in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enbridge currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.20.

Enbridge Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

