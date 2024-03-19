Empire (TSE:EMP.A) Price Target Lowered to C$36.00 at TD Securities

Empire (TSE:EMP.A – Free Report) had its target price lowered by TD Securities from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Empire from C$37.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday. Desjardins cut their target price on shares of Empire from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Empire from C$43.00 to C$39.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 15th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Empire from C$42.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Empire from C$49.00 to C$43.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$38.86.

Shares of TSE:EMP.A opened at C$33.14 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.52. The company has a market cap of C$4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.20, a PEG ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.47. Empire has a 52 week low of C$32.12 and a 52 week high of C$40.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$34.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$36.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.1825 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 12th. Empire’s payout ratio is 24.66%.

In other Empire news, Director William Linton bought 875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$34.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,126.25. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

