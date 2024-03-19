Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 491,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.
Else Nutrition Trading Up 2.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:BABYF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 45,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,636. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Else Nutrition has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.
Else Nutrition Company Profile
