Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Short Interest Update

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 533,500 shares, a growth of 8.6% from the February 14th total of 491,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 940,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Else Nutrition Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:BABYF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.24. 45,817 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,636. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Else Nutrition has a 12-month low of $0.12 and a 12-month high of $0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.21.

Else Nutrition Company Profile

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc engages in the development, production, and sale of food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults in North America and Israel. It offers baby snacks; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and teats; plant-based baby formula products; toddler, children, and adult nutrition products; and complementary food products.

