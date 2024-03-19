Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Shares Sold by DMC Group LLC

DMC Group LLC reduced its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Thompson Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the second quarter worth $33,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 81.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on LLY. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $689.52.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $645.60, for a total transaction of $761,808.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,542,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,264,721,928. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 195,055 shares of company stock valued at $125,254,657 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LLY traded up $5.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $767.77. 797,997 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,316,579. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $729.50 billion, a PE ratio of 131.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $711.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $627.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $323.26 and a twelve month high of $800.78.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

