Electrum Discovery (CVE:ELY) Stock Price Up 5.9%

Electrum Discovery Corp (CVE:ELY – Get Free Report) was up 5.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09. Approximately 34,000 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 51,655 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.09.

Electrum Discovery Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 21.82, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of C$19.24 million and a P/E ratio of -2.25.

Electrum Discovery Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Electrum Discovery Corp. operates as a mineral exploration and development company. It focuses on the Western Tethyan Belt with activities in the Republic of Serbia. The company's flagship project is the copper-gold Timok East Project. The company is based in Vancouver, Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Electrum Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electrum Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.