Eight Capital Raises VerticalScope (TSE:FORA) Price Target to C$9.00

VerticalScope (TSE:FORA – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Eight Capital from C$7.00 to C$9.00 in a research note released on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. TD Securities upgraded VerticalScope from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Raymond James boosted their target price on VerticalScope from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Cormark lowered their price target on VerticalScope from C$8.25 to C$7.60 in a research report on Friday, March 8th.
VerticalScope Holdings Inc, a technology company, operates a cloud-based digital community platform for online enthusiast communities in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It provides digital advertising services, including direct advertising campaigns, programmatic advertising, and custom content solutions; and e-commerce solutions.
