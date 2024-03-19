Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR – Free Report) in a research report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EIGR opened at $5.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Eiger BioPharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $43.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 24.6% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 355,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Eiger BioPharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $114,000. RBF Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $275,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its holdings in shares of Eiger BioPharmaceuticals by 41.6% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 93,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 27,343 shares in the last quarter. 62.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eiger BioPharmaceuticals

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare and ultra-rare diseases in the United States and internationally. Its lead product candidate is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat hepatitis delta virus infection.

