Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW) Short Interest Update

Edify Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:EACPW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 74,700 shares, an increase of 11.2% from the February 14th total of 67,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.
Edify Acquisition Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ EACPW opened at $0.00 on Tuesday. Edify Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02.
Edify Acquisition Company Profile
