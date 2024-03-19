Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Position Reduced by Leverty Financial Group LLC

Leverty Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,822 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 221 shares during the period. Ecolab accounts for about 1.2% of Leverty Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Leverty Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Ecolab during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Robbins Farley acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ECL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Ecolab from $184.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $219.06.

Ecolab Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ECL traded down $1.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 573,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,132. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.62, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.16. Ecolab Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $154.49 and a fifty-two week high of $229.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Ecolab had a return on equity of 19.36% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Ecolab Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.60%.

Ecolab Profile

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Global Industrial; Global Institutional & Specialty; and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

Featured Articles

