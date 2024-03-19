Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.

Shares of ETY opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETY. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the second quarter worth $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3,031.3% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 811.5% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,573 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 3,181 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 123.1% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,282 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 3,466 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth about $124,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

