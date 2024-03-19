Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0805 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.5% per year over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of ETY opened at $13.14 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 1 year low of $10.59 and a 1 year high of $13.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.04.
Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 4 Stocks to Buy Before the Fed Cuts Interest Rates
- Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price
- SoFi Presents Another Entry Opportunity for Investors
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- This Sector Ready to Outshine Key Rival, Says New Report
Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.