Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSE:ETV opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETV. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 63,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 26,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

