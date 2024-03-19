Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Plans $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0949 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %
NYSE:ETV opened at $12.93 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.71 and a 200-day moving average of $12.37. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $11.05 and a 52 week high of $13.50.
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Company Profile
Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
