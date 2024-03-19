Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:ETJ – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0579 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 8.7% annually over the last three years.

Get Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund alerts:

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Stock Performance

ETJ stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.91. Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 12-month low of $7.20 and a 12-month high of $8.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 11,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. MML Investors Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $118,000.

(Get Free Report)

Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It primarily invests in common stocks and purchases out-of-the-money, short-dated S&P 500 index put options and sells out-of-the-money S&P 500 Index call options of the same term as the put options with roll dates that are staggered across the options portfolio.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Risk-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.