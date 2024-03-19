Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0782 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ETX opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.36 and a fifty-two week high of $18.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 199,479 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $258,000. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 9.0% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,422 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust by 106.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 89,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,599,000 after acquiring an additional 46,371 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

