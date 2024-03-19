Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EVM)

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:EVM – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 21st will be given a dividend of 0.0383 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

EVM stock opened at $9.58 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $9.31. Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund has a 52 week low of $7.67 and a 52 week high of $9.58.

Get Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 46,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 9,373 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 18.1% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,709 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 293.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 130,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund by 48.4% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 101,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 33,026 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance California Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.