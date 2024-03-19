Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.
Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance
Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.21.
Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 557.92%.
Easterly Government Properties Company Profile
Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.
