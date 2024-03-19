Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Easterly Government Properties Stock Performance

Easterly Government Properties stock opened at $11.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.45 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $10.27 and a 12-month high of $15.21.

Easterly Government Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th were issued a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 5th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 557.92%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 102.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,023 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2,550.6% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 137.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.68% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

