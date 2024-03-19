Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the shipping company’s stock.

EGLE has been the subject of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a hold rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up previously from $54.00) on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Noble Financial reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $52.20 to $63.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Alliance Global Partners restated a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, BTIG Research reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Friday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $56.75.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Stock Up 2.7 %

EGLE opened at $63.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 1-year low of $39.15 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The company has a market capitalization of $698.07 million, a PE ratio of 41.22 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.61.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 4th. The shipping company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 4.62%. The firm had revenue of $104.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.16 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.81%. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 156.86%.

Institutional Trading of Eagle Bulk Shipping

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 102.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 612 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 681.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,476 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, and cement. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

