e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) Trading Down 3.5%

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 3.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $187.13 and last traded at $190.00. Approximately 537,938 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 1,513,917 shares. The stock had previously closed at $196.86.

ELF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Bank of America increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $168.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $185.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.58.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market cap of $10.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.56.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $270.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.66 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 28.98% and a net margin of 14.53%. Equities research analysts anticipate that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

In other e.l.f. Beauty news, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total transaction of $3,226,920.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,172,032.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 5,061 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.22, for a total value of $709,653.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 79,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,962.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 23,142 shares of e.l.f. Beauty stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.44, for a total value of $3,226,920.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,172,032.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,922 shares of company stock valued at $10,145,374. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 641.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 832,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,423,000 after acquiring an additional 720,098 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,569,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,424,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,427,000 after buying an additional 523,903 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $301,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 1,209.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 157,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,266,000 after buying an additional 145,196 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f. Cosmetics, e.l.f. Skin, Well People, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States, and internationally primarily through distributors.

