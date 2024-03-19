Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Sells 31,252 Shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC decreased its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 26.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,252 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $4,931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 182.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.72. 25,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,361. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.92 and a 52-week high of $58.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $57.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.55.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

