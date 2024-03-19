Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Has $5.34 Million Stock Holdings in Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES – Free Report) by 1,078.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,633 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 41,760 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Ares Management were worth $5,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ARES. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $27,000. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Ares Management during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Ares Management by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 210.5% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 354 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in Ares Management by 300.0% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ares Management Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ARES traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $131.12. 135,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 983,571. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $127.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.15. The firm has a market cap of $40.59 billion, a PE ratio of 54.44, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Ares Management Co. has a 52 week low of $73.96 and a 52 week high of $139.48.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

Ares Management ( NYSE:ARES Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $862.71 million. Ares Management had a return on equity of 21.01% and a net margin of 13.06%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ares Management Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 155.65%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Ares Management from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Ares Management from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Ares Management from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Ares Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total transaction of $9,917,567.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $182,833,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ares Management news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 80,637 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.25, for a total value of $10,906,154.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,116,676 shares in the company, valued at $151,030,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 74,585 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.97, for a total value of $9,917,567.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,375,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,833,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 238,018 shares of company stock worth $32,122,892 in the last three months. 47.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Ares Management Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

Featured Stories

