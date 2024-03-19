Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 184,089 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 40,479 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 89,592.7% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 161,143,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,257,000,000 after acquiring an additional 160,963,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth about $3,150,472,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 10.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,772,746 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,161,261,000 after acquiring an additional 9,393,992 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Pfizer by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,499,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,073,547,000 after buying an additional 7,419,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at about $311,238,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pfizer Price Performance

Shares of PFE stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $27.70. 7,040,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,714,297. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.79. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $42.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $156.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 3.62%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

