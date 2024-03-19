Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Cuts Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC cut its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (NYSEARCA:TEQI – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 140,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,116 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC owned approximately 3.91% of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF worth $5,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TEQI. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 21.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 55,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,923,000 after acquiring an additional 9,746 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 48,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,883 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 47,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 20.3% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 42,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 7,238 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 34,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:TEQI traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.70. 9,469 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,036. The stock has a market cap of $138.93 million, a P/E ratio of 13.44 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.34. T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF has a twelve month low of $31.75 and a twelve month high of $38.96.

About T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF

The T. Rowe Price Equity Income ETF (TEQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Value index. The ETF currently has 106.18m in AUM and 111 holdings. TEQI is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global large-cap companies that are positioned to outperform the Russell 1000 Value Index TEQI was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

