Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Buys 13,089 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,692 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,089 shares during the quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $13,955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HD. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Home Depot by 3.7% in the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 88,444 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $26,725,000 after buying an additional 3,162 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its holdings in Home Depot by 8.0% in the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 2,700 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 119.8% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 96.3% in the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 72,994 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $22,056,000 after buying an additional 35,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in Home Depot by 6.4% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,543,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $475,156,000 after buying an additional 92,354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot stock traded up $4.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $376.43. The stock had a trading volume of 623,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,124,196. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $364.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $331.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.26 and a twelve month high of $385.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $373.05 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $34.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 7th will be paid a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.60%.

In other Home Depot news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total transaction of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Home Depot news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total value of $3,317,185.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares in the company, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $333.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $387.00 to $386.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays upgraded shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $325.00 to $372.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer cut Home Depot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $311.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.76.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

