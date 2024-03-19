Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 97,560 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,318 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $4,622,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veery Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 40,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,676 shares during the period. Moller Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Moller Financial Services now owns 540,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,659,000 after purchasing an additional 30,323 shares during the period. Austin Asset Management Co Inc increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 89,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,265,000 after acquiring an additional 9,069 shares during the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 11,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Physician Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $889,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.73. 186,285 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,367,094. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.58 and its 200-day moving average is $47.45. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a 52 week low of $46.70 and a 52 week high of $48.17.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.6375 per share. This represents a $2.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

