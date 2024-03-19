Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Upgraded at Telsey Advisory Group

Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Friday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has $170.00 price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of $155.00.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar General from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $114.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $155.28.

Dollar General Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $155.76 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Dollar General has a 52 week low of $101.09 and a 52 week high of $222.99.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a net margin of 4.29% and a return on equity of 26.13%. The firm had revenue of $9.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 earnings per share. Dollar General’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 7.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.22%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Dollar General by 70.5% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

