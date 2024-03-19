Dogecoin Hits Market Cap of $19.22 Billion (DOGE)

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 19th. Dogecoin has a market cap of $19.22 billion and approximately $2.65 billion worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000210 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded down 21.2% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.80 or 0.00126552 BTC.
- UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00009666 BTC.
- NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.
- DEI (DEI) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000042 BTC.
- MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.
- Polymath (POLY) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- EAC (EAC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Dogecoin Profile
Dogecoin (CRYPTO:DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 143,532,346,384 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is https://reddit.com/r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Dogecoin’s official website is dogecoin.com.
Buying and Selling Dogecoin
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dogecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dogecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.
