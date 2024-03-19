DMC Group LLC Trims Stake in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

DMC Group LLC lowered its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 13.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,752 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 1,359 shares during the quarter. EOG Resources accounts for 1.0% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,059,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tejara Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 302.7% in the second quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,730,284 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,113,534,000 after buying an additional 7,313,743 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 196.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,859,925 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,175,599,000 after buying an additional 6,529,464 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,787,281 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,008,609,000 after buying an additional 3,641,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 11.0% in the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,923,655 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $3,882,219,000 after buying an additional 3,348,650 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EOG. Bank of America cut EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on EOG Resources from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut EOG Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

EOG Resources Stock Performance

NYSE EOG traded up $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $124.96. 972,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,527,294. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $114.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.68. EOG Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.56 and a fifty-two week high of $136.79. The firm has a market cap of $72.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.39.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The energy exploration company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.07). EOG Resources had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 31.40%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current year.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 27.98%.

EOG Resources Profile

(Free Report)

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.