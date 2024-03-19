DMC Group LLC Sells 677 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

DMC Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the period. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF comprises about 1.3% of DMC Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHO. Worth Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 24.2% during the third quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 3,561 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,312,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,734,000 after acquiring an additional 37,402 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 583.8% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 2,412,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,552,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,004 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3,381.3% in the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Finally, Northeast Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth about $16,332,000.

Get Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF alerts:

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHO traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,865. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.11. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $47.65 and a one year high of $49.13.

About Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF

The Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury, excluding STRIPS, with remaining maturity of 1-3 years. SCHO was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.