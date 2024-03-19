DMC Group LLC Sells 196 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

DMC Group LLC trimmed its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,081 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $617,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 106,340.3% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,235,890 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,069,234,000 after buying an additional 19,217,818 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,341,360,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 469.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,471,671 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $129,170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,371 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1,189.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,191,692 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $541,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Imprint Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of McDonald’s by 31,574.5% in the 2nd quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 1,628,069 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $162,807,000 after buying an additional 1,622,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.70, for a total value of $1,332,278.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,379,960.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCD has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Friday, January 5th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.10.

McDonald’s Price Performance

Shares of MCD traded up $5.15 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $283.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,270,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,165,353. The stock has a market cap of $204.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.72. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $245.73 and a 12-month high of $302.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $292.15 and its 200 day moving average is $280.80.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The fast-food giant reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 171.96% and a net margin of 33.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.74%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

