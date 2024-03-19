DMC Group LLC Has $758,000 Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

DMC Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 474 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $758,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DD. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares in the last quarter. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter valued at about $172,134,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261,028 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,712,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 162.4% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,293,781 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,427,000 after acquiring an additional 800,685 shares during the period. 76.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $73.85. The stock had a trading volume of 388,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,523,047. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.14 and a 1 year high of $78.74. The company has a market cap of $30.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.43, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $69.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.99.

DuPont de Nemours Increases Dividend

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 6.12%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This is an increase from DuPont de Nemours’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 163.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $75.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Insider Activity at DuPont de Nemours

In other DuPont de Nemours news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,354 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.80, for a total transaction of $171,371.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,587 shares in the company, valued at $1,134,733.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DuPont de Nemours

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

Further Reading

