DMC Group LLC Has $377,000 Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

DMC Group LLC grew its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 37.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,688 shares during the quarter. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 34,624 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 8,294 shares during the period. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in PayPal by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 45,745 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 7,353 shares during the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its position in PayPal by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 46,882 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,879,000 after acquiring an additional 3,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in PayPal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. 68.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

PayPal stock traded down $1.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.18. 4,445,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,091,996. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $67.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $50.25 and a 52 week high of $77.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PYPL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna increased their price target on PayPal from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

