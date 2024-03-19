DMC Group LLC Acquires 228 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

DMC Group LLC increased its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 43.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in ASML. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 45 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of ASML by 220.0% during the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in ASML by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new stake in ASML in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new stake in ASML in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ASML from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on ASML in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of ASML from $726.00 to $878.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of ASML from $830.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $962.60.

NASDAQ ASML traded up $2.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $944.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,284,095. The company has a market capitalization of $372.53 billion, a PE ratio of 43.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 52 week low of $563.99 and a 52 week high of $1,056.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $888.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $736.70.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The semiconductor company reported $5.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.12 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.34 billion. ASML had a return on equity of 68.32% and a net margin of 28.44%. Research analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 20.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 29th will be given a $1.343 dividend. This represents a $5.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 26th. ASML’s payout ratio is 24.59%.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

