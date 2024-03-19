DLocal Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:DLO)

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 5,990 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 238% compared to the typical volume of 1,771 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded down $3.05 on Tuesday, hitting $15.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,859,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 940,290. DLocal has a 12 month low of $9.04 and a 12 month high of $24.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DLO shares. Barclays raised DLocal from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, November 20th. TheStreet lowered DLocal from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, New Street Research raised DLocal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.83.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Atlantic L.P. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. General Atlantic L.P. now owns 63,906,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,981,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,680 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,699,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238,463 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 77.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 5,370,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,350,000 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415,016 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of DLocal by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,592,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,550,000 after purchasing an additional 936,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.67% of the company’s stock.

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. Its payments platform enables merchants to get paid and to make payments online. The company serves commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, software as a service, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, gaming, and crypto industries.

