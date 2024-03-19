Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Trading Down 4.9%

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Get Free Report) shares fell 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $7.57 and last traded at $7.70. 4,488,692 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 15,486,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.10.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a $0.1254 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TSLL. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 10.2% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 3,563 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares by 122.1% during the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 95,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 52,579 shares during the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the third quarter worth about $167,000. First City Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the third quarter worth about $1,053,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 1.5X Shares during the third quarter worth about $232,000.

