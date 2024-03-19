Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV) Shares Sold by Revisor Wealth Management LLC

Revisor Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report) by 45.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,829 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,348 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFUV. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP bought a new stake in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000.

Get Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of DFUV traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.51. The stock had a trading volume of 59,050 shares, compared to its average volume of 271,667. The firm has a market cap of $9.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.74 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.81. Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF has a one year low of $31.56 and a one year high of $39.79.

Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (DFUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 Value index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US stocks, selected for having value characteristics. The fund seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFUV was launched on Dec 16, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Marketwide Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.