Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF) Shares Bought by LexAurum Advisors LLC

LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 36,264 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,098 shares during the quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 12,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the period. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Onyx Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 32.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, 25 LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. 25 LLC now owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFCF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.68. 172,271 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,616. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.34. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a twelve month low of $39.48 and a twelve month high of $43.05.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

