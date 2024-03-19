Diligent Investors LLC Takes Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (BATS:UAUG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 16,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000. Diligent Investors LLC owned approximately 0.56% of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in UAUG. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth about $608,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August by 188.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 9,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 6,450 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $283,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Price Performance

UAUG traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $32.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,037 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $31.60 and its 200-day moving average is $30.20.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – August (UAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

