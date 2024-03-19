Diligent Investors LLC Sells 865 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Diligent Investors LLC cut its holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TSN. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 501.9% during the 3rd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 47.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 306.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Tyson Foods alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyson Foods

In other Tyson Foods news, Director Noel W. White sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.75, for a total transaction of $483,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,115 shares in the company, valued at $1,672,431.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Tyson Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.60.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on TSN

Tyson Foods Price Performance

Shares of TSN traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 404,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,100,514. The firm has a market cap of $20.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.71, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.76. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.94 and a 12 month high of $63.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.22 and a 200 day moving average of $51.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.49.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.28. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.23%. The firm had revenue of $13.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Tyson Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -79.35%.

Tyson Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyson Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyson Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.