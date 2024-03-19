Diligent Investors LLC Sells 860 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (BATS:DFNL – Free Report) by 7.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 860 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 789,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,383,000 after acquiring an additional 67,819 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 178,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,629,000 after acquiring an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 25.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 142,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,000 after purchasing an additional 28,947 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 115,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,128,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Davis Select Financial ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 79,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period.

Davis Select Financial ETF Price Performance

BATS DFNL traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $31.90. The company had a trading volume of 20,718 shares. The company’s 50 day moving average is $30.77 and its 200 day moving average is $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $193.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04 and a beta of 1.05.

About Davis Select Financial ETF

The Davis Select Financial ETF (DFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Financials index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of global financial sector stocks. The fund seeks long-term growth of capital. DFNL was launched on Jan 11, 2017 and is managed by Davis.

