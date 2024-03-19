Diligent Investors LLC Sells 730 Shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 730 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Tanger were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Tanger by 4.3% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Tanger by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 8,444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tanger by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,623 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in Tanger by 5.5% in the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 11,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Tanger by 1.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $765,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Ratings Changes
SKT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Tanger from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tanger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.67.
Tanger Trading Up 0.1 %
SKT stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.42. The company had a trading volume of 69,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,373. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.83. Tanger Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.00 and a 52 week high of $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $27.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.80.
Tanger Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Tanger’s payout ratio is currently 113.04%.
Tanger Profile
Tanger Inc (NYSE: SKT) is a leading owner and operator of outlet and open-air retail shopping destinations, with over 43 years of expertise in the retail and outlet shopping industries. Tanger's portfolio of 38 outlet centers, one adjacent managed center and one open-air lifestyle center comprises over 15 million square feet well positioned across tourist destinations and vibrant markets in 20 U.S.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tanger
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- 4 Stocks Building Long-Term Value for Shareholders
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- FedEx Stock Has Analysts Upgrading in Bulk, a Sudden Discount
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Going Long Nvidia Still Makes Sense: Here’s Why
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tanger Inc. (NYSE:SKT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Tanger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tanger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.