Diligent Investors LLC Sells 1,150 Shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF (NYSEARCA:IPAY – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC owned about 0.09% of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF worth $399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 108.4% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,128,000 after purchasing an additional 187,149 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 391.9% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 36,902 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 196,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,239,000 after purchasing an additional 23,872 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF in the first quarter worth $987,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Amplify Mobile Payments ETF by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 29,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,196 shares in the last quarter.

Amplify Mobile Payments ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of IPAY stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,145. The company has a market cap of $497.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.25. Amplify Mobile Payments ETF has a one year low of $35.15 and a one year high of $52.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.40.

About Amplify Mobile Payments ETF

The ETFMG Prime Mobile Payments ETF (IPAY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Prime Mobile Payments index. The fund tracks an index of global equity in credit card firms, and companies providing payment infrastructure, payment services, payment processing and payment solutions. IPAY was launched on Jul 15, 2015 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

