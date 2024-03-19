Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Diligent Investors LLC decreased its holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the quarter. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $54,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Williams Companies by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 10,414 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1,001.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 101,026 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after purchasing an additional 91,851 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 42.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 98,677 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 29,625 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the first quarter worth about $319,000. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Williams Companies from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.27.

Williams Companies Price Performance

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.47. 940,847 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,064,814. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $45.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21, a P/E/G ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 1.04. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $27.80 and a one year high of $37.60.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The pipeline company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.01. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 29.22%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 72.52%.

Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Stories

