Diligent Investors LLC Reduces Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Diligent Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,888 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 232 shares during the period. Diligent Investors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 74.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Societe Generale cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.12.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE BMY traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.72. 2,306,329 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,264,832. The company has a 50 day moving average of $50.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.38. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $47.58 and a 12 month high of $71.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.15. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 50.95% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $11.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.82 earnings per share. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to reacquire up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 4th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

About Bristol-Myers Squibb

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

