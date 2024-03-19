Diligent Investors LLC Makes New Investment in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Diligent Investors LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,754 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MU. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,652 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 12.5% during the third quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 1,372 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the third quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 3.3% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in Micron Technology by 0.5% in the third quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 35,930 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

MU has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Micron Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.67.

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total transaction of $605,640.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Micron Technology news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.52, for a total value of $605,640.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,390,188.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 28,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.24, for a total transaction of $2,462,610.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 203,342 shares in the company, valued at $17,739,556.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 202,228 shares of company stock valued at $18,283,231 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU traded down $1.26 on Tuesday, reaching $92.52. 7,730,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,286,146. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 3.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.79. The firm has a market cap of $102.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.69 and a beta of 1.24. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.01 and a 12 month high of $101.85.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.95) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.58 billion. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 14.44% and a negative net margin of 42.47%. The business’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is -7.32%.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

